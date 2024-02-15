Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 13,407 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of Builders FirstSource worth $54,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $4,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $186.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,840. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

