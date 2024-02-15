Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 40,029 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,029 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $69,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

TDG traded down $8.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,139.03. 34,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,041.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $940.57. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,155.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,094.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,879 shares of company stock valued at $131,335,870. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

