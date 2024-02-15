Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,215,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $54,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 616,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MC stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 491,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,094. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -150.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

