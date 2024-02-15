Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

PB stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.36. 112,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,997. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

