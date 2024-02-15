Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,914 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $64,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 2,082,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,235,434. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

