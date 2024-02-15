Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $265.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.75.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $226.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.77. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

