MagnetGold (MTG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.29 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $55.29 million and $3,365.50 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

