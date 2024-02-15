Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE MAIN opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

