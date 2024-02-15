Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ELS opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

