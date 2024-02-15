Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $159.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

