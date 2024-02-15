Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.