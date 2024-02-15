Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 900 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 225.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 462,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,900,000 after acquiring an additional 347,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

