Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

