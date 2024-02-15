Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $130.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

