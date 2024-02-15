Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.56 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

