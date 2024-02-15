Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 784,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $145.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $147.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.