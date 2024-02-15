Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.20.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $237.62 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.