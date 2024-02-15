Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 300.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 73.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.