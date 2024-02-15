Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CINF opened at $112.28 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $127.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

