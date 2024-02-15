Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

