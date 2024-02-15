Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 9,152 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

