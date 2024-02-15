Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) vs. Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) Head to Head Survey

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Gamer Pakistan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $780.89 million 4.54 -$34.55 million ($0.21) -102.48 Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Gamer Pakistan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Manchester United and Gamer Pakistan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -4.39% -42.36% -2.92% Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17%

Summary

Manchester United beats Gamer Pakistan on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

