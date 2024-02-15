Manta Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $758.44 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00005792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Manta Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Manta Network has a market cap of $758.44 million and approximately $303.06 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.02853495 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $345,479,857.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

