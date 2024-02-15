MARBLEX 1-Day Volume Hits $1.89 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $75.55 million and $1.89 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,967,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,760,324 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,967,594 with 105,606,477.87616576 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.70641797 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,989,530.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

