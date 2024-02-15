Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance
Shares of MMI stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.
Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.04%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.
