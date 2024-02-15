Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of MMI stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Articles

