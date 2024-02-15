Mark Mickey Purchases 1,500 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mickey bought 1,500 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.90 per share, with a total value of 22,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at 22,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 15.06. 108,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.76. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 17.02.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 93,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

