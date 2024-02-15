Mark Mickey Purchases 1,500 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mickey bought 1,500 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.90 per share, with a total value of 22,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at 22,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 15.06. 108,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.76. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 17.02.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
