Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marqeta by 23.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marqeta by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 166,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

