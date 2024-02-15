Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $235.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.20.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

