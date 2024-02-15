Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 391.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.7% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.26. The company had a trading volume of 511,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,120. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.