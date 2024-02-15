Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.37.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Match Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Match Group Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.