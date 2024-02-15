Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after buying an additional 2,143,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

