Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.94

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 96566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MATW shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Matthews International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter worth $517,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth $703,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

