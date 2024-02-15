Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.27% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,348,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,991 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,962 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,834 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $279.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

