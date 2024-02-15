Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 180,000 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.11% of Crescent Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crescent Energy by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $851,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $286,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 87,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,454. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.25. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRGY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

