Maven Securities LTD Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.06% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,724,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,516,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GPCR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 38,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,041. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

