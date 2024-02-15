Maven Securities LTD Takes $1.49 Million Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.18% of Granite Ridge Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,191.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 25,100 shares of company stock worth $148,108 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 59,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.13. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

