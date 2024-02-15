McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.87. 701,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,694. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

