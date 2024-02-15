Members Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 0.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 43,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 167,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,369,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,342,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

