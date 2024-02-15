Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Up 10.8%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) was up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 833,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $339.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 844,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 394,745 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

