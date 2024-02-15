Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.27. 2,435,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,417. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $319.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

