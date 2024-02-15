MetisDAO Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $90.00 or 0.00172149 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $472.57 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,310.93 or 1.00054729 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002695 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 90.10033088 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $25,177,373.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

