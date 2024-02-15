MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

