MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Down 4.9%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.79 and last traded at $126.44. 189,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 224,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.91.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 79.64% of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

