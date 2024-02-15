MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $3,170,150.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total value of $3,170,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total value of $2,539,550.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $769.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $774.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $566.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.