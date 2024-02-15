Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 186 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $45,146,543. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.32. 696,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,744. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

