Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $294,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 783,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

