Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ALGN traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.42. The company had a trading volume of 193,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,473. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

