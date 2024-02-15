Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $223,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.01. 48,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $144.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.
