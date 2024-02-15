Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $223,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.01. 48,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $144.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.