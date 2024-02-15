Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Boston Properties Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 126,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

