Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 395 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 759,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

