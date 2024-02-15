Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 486 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WEC traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $77.60. 335,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,081. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

View Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.